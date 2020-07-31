Dr. Fauci Says It May Take Until the End of 2021 for Theaters to Be Saf

[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has encouraged members of the public to report those who break the new lockdown rules. He added that new Covid marshals will be on hand to 'encourage people to comply'. Report by Browna.
Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week. Emer McCarthy reports.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said on Friday at a congressional hearing that he was 'cautiously optimistic' that there will be a vaccine for coronavirus by 'end..