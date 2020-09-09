Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday

Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday

Kid Rock, Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in Macomb County on Monday night to campaign for President Donald Trump.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mccoym03

Mike McCoy RT @FOX17: More big names are coming to Michigan this week from both presidential campaigns. https://t.co/Rm2AMaHDq3 9 minutes ago

FOX17

FOX 17 More big names are coming to Michigan this week from both presidential campaigns. https://t.co/Rm2AMaHDq3 27 minutes ago

LillyK28

LillyK - LillyLibertarian RT @krazykat48: @JudgeJeaninefan I am with you! Kid Rock and Donald Trump, Jr. will hold a rally in Harrison,MI on Monday! We have imprompt… 39 minutes ago

krazykat48

Nancy Flynn @JudgeJeaninefan I am with you! Kid Rock and Donald Trump, Jr. will hold a rally in Harrison,MI on Monday! We have… https://t.co/cFpU8LOfen 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Trump suggests he should get two more terms [Video]

Trump suggests he should get two more terms

Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, U.S. President Donald Trump rallied supporters on Saturday (September 12) at an airport outside Reno.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot [Video]

Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

US President Donald Trump appeared to encourage his supporters to vote twicein the forthcoming November presidential election. Mr Trump was addressing arally in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published