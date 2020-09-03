Mark Zuckerberg Says the App Store Has Unilateral Control Over Apps

[NFA] In response to criticism that it is not doing enough to safeguard its platform from manipulation and misinformation tied to the U.S. election in November, Facebook on Thursday it would stop taking political ads a week before the vote, fact-check any claims of victory ahead of an official tally, and target posts which try to suppress the vote. Conway G. Gittens has more.
On September 15, Apple announced a new iPad Air during a virtual press conference. Business Insider reports the new iPad Air starts at $599 and will be available in October. Preorders will be available from the Apple online store. The 2020 iPad Air will feature a 10.9-inch screen, a USB-C charger, an A14 bionic chip, and 64GB or 256GB of storage space The cellular-enabled version of the 2020 iPad Air will start at $729.