Mark Zuckerberg Says the App Store Has Unilateral Control Over Apps

Facebook shakes up platform before U.S. vote



[NFA] In response to criticism that it is not doing enough to safeguard its platform from manipulation and misinformation tied to the U.S. election in November, Facebook on Thursday it would stop taking political ads a week before the vote, fact-check any claims of victory ahead of an official tally, and target posts which try to suppress the vote. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970