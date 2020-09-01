Firefighters battle blaze at Westminster Pier Park in British Columbia
Firefighters battle blaze at Westminster Pier Park in British Columbia
A large fire erupted at Westminster Pier Park in New Westminster, British Columbia on Sunday evening (September 13).
Footage filmed by @kgagne3 and @theatricalpoet shows firefighters battling the blaze.
Additional footage filmed by @pastaboy_mikey_t shows a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.
Nearby roads were closed to traffic and the SkyTrain service was partially suspended due to the fire.