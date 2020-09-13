Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case | Oneindia News

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell for his alleged role in the riots that broke out in north-east delhi in February this year.

Umar Khalid was earlier charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to the riots.

His mobile phone has been seized by the police.

Umar Khalid was questioned last month too in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the violence in the north-eastern parts of Delhi.

Violence in parts of north-east Delhi in February had left over 50 dead and hundreds injured, many with gunshot wounds.