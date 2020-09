Veteran Spotlight: William Gregory of Baltimore

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:27s - Published 18 seconds ago

VOICE FOR VETERANS INMARYLAND, WE ARE HIGHLIGHTINGA LOCAL VETERAN EVERY MONDAYON GOOD MORNING MARYLAND.WMAR-2 NEWS LAUREN COOK JOINSUS WITH THIS WEEK'S NOMINEE.THANK YOU FOR ALL OF VETERANSPOTLIGHT NOMINATIONS.

THISWEEK WE ARE HONORING WILLIAMGREGORY OF BALTIMORE.

HESERVED IN THE UNITED STATESARMY DURING DESERT STORM.WILLIAM NOW DEDICATES HIS TIMETO HELPING OTHERS.

HE GREW UPAT SIMMONS MEMORIAL CHURCH ANDIS ACTIVELY INVOLVED WITHCHRIST TEMPLE, CHRISTINSTITUTION AND "FROM HURT TOHEALED" - A MINISTRY THATHELPS MEN OVERCOME OBSTACLESAND GET ON THE RIGHT TRACK.WILLIAM'S FAMILY IS INCREDIBLYPROUD OF HIS COMMITTMENT TOTHE COMMUNITY.

THANK YOU MR.WILLIAM GREGORY FOR YOURSERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY ANDDEDICATION TO BALTIMORE.

WEWANT TO HEAR ABOUT THE VETERANIN YOUR LIFE.

IT COULD BE YOURLOVED ONE..

A NEIGHBOR, ACOLLEAGUE.

NOMINATE THEM FORTHE VETERAN SPOTLIGHT CONTEST.JUST GO TO WMAR2NEWS.COM &CLICK ON THE CONTEST SECTIONAT THE TOP OF THE PAGE.INCLUDE A PHOTO ANDINFORMATION ABOUT THE VETERANYOU'RE NOMINATING.

EVERYVETERAN WE FEATURE WILLRECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARDCOURTESY OF SUPERIOR DESIGNAND RESTORATION.

WE'LL FEATUREA MARYLAND VETERAN EVERYMONDAY HERE ON GOOD MORNINGMARYLAND.MARYLAND'S OFFICIAL STATE SONGWITH*NOT BE PLAYED,