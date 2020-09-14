Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Piers Morgan To Those Who Complained About Diversity's BGT Performance: 'You're The Problem'

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Piers Morgan To Those Who Complained About Diversity's BGT Performance: 'You're The Problem'

Piers Morgan To Those Who Complained About Diversity's BGT Performance: 'You're The Problem'

Piers Morgan To Those Who Complained About Diversity's BGT Performance: 'You're The Problem'

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Morgan: Lack of diversity in women's game [Video]

Morgan: Lack of diversity in women's game

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan told The Women's Football Show she's concerned by the lack of diversity at the top end of the women's game.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published
Piers Morgan unveils his Spitting Image puppet on GMB [Video]

Piers Morgan unveils his Spitting Image puppet on GMB

Piers Morgan has unveiled his Spitting Image puppet – saying it looks nothing like him. Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:32Published
Piers Morgan Is Less Than Impressed As His Spitting Image Puppet Is Unveiled Live On Good Morning Britain [Video]

Piers Morgan Is Less Than Impressed As His Spitting Image Puppet Is Unveiled Live On Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan Is Less Than Impressed As His Spitting Image Puppet Is Unveiled Live On Good Morning Britain

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published