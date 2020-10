Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 weeks ago

Pat's Pizza and Grill in Edgewood says "We're Open Baltimore!"

YOU SAY GOOD MORNING MARYLAND.THE PERSON COLLECTING ALL OFTHOSE SHOUT OUTS IS LAURENCOOK.

SHE JOINS ME LIVE WITHANOTHER ONE THIS MORNING.YES, WE LOVE THEM AND KEEPTHEM COMING.

TODAY'S FIRSTSHOUT OUT COMES FROM PATPIZZA AND GRILL.

THANKS FORTHE SHOUT OUT.

THERE'S ARE ALOT OF LOCAL BUSINESSES THANEED YOUR SUPPORT RIGHT NOW.GO TO WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COMSLASH OPEN.

IF YOU WANT TO SAYGOOD MORNING MARYLAND, SEND USYOUR SHOUT OUT TO LAUREN DOCOOK AT WMAR DOT COM.JEOPARDY'S 37TH SEASON STARTSTONIGHT - WITH ONE