‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace.

The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring to destroy the future of India’s youth.

A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it.

The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year.

It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal,’ the BJP MP said.

Ravi Kishan said that the drug problem also existed in the film industry and lauded the action taken by Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

‘The NCB has been doing very good work.

I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon.

Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries,’ he said.

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant death case.

Watch the full video for all the details.


