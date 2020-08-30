‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour and Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you. I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation."
A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail pleas filed by Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Aftab Shivdesani tests positive for coronavirus, would be isolating himself in his home
Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty have been rejected by Mumbai's special court on Sep 11. bail pleas of others arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) including Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also rejected. They were arrested in connection with drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained. In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power. Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father. She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch. The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties. The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable crowd waiting for a glimpse of the actor. She was recently accorded Y-plus category security by the Central government. Some protestors also gathered outside her house and shouted slogans depicting Kangana as anti-Maratha. Just days earlier, demolition work was carried out at her office after the Mumbai civic body, BMC, alleged illegal construction there. Kangana's face-off with the Maharashtra government began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana questioned Mumbai police's action in the case, and also claimed that she was more scared of the cops than the 'movie mafia goons'. After the Shiv Sena, part of the ruling alliance in the state, criticised her statement, she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, further intensifying the battle. Watch the full video for more.
Used by late King Birendra and members of royal family, Avro aircraft has increased excitement among public as it made its way to Narayanhiti Palace Museum in Kathmandu. Nepal Army had towed the aircraft grounded since 2 years. Army took up the towing task after receiving permission from Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.
The Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh inspected the tunnel that was found last month in the Samba district. "Digging such tunnels is a common tactic that Pakistan uses to send terrorists across the border. It is quite possible that other such tunnels exist along the India-Pakistan border," said Dilbag Singh.
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
