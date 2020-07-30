Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation

Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation

Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation aftera member of his household developed symptoms. He will continue working fromhome, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.The situationemerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’soffice has alerted the broadcaster.

Sir Keir shared a studio with host NickFerrari during the phone-in show.


Starmer: Government's reneging on EU deal 'wrong'

Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: "Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can't get one."

Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warns

 The Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are 'failing basic test of competence' with testing.

Gordon Brown calls Government's Brexit approach 'self-harm'

Gordon Brown calls Government's Brexit approach 'self-harm'

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown described the Government's Brexitapproach as "a huge act of self-harm".

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was "concerning", after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am. This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152. Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17-21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.

Hancock: Second wave of coronavirus rising in Europe

Hancock: Second wave of coronavirus rising in Europe

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells LBC's Nick Ferrari that a "second wave" ofcoronavirus is "rising in Europe". The length of time people with coronavirussymptoms must self-isolate is set to increase to 10 days in England

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was..

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the..

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'

At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is "tin eared" and "making it up as he goes along". Sir Keir said thePrime Minister's own MPs have "run out of..

