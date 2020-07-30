Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation aftera member of his household developed symptoms. He will continue working fromhome, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.The situationemerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’soffice has alerted the broadcaster.

Sir Keir shared a studio with host NickFerrari during the phone-in show.