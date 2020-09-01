'Toots' Hibbert, Jamaican Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 77

Jamaican reggae legend Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert has died aged 77.

Hibbert's band, Toots and The Maytals, released a statement on Twitter early Saturday announcing the death.

Hibbert "passed away peacefully" in Jamaica "surrounded by his family" at the University Hospital of the West Indies late Friday.

It added that Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years and seven of his eight children.

Toots and The Maytals' hits include "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Do The Reggay."