'Toots' Hibbert, Jamaican Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 77

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Jamaican reggae legend Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert has died aged 77.

Hibbert's band, Toots and The Maytals, released a statement on Twitter early Saturday announcing the death.

Hibbert "passed away peacefully" in Jamaica "surrounded by his family" at the University Hospital of the West Indies late Friday.

It added that Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years and seven of his eight children.

Toots and The Maytals' hits include "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Do The Reggay."


Toots Hibbert: Jamaican reggae legend dies aged 77

Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert was the front man of reggae band Toots & the Maytals.
Toots Hibbert's Death Rumors Debunked by Jamaican Official

Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange assures that the reggae...
Reggae legend Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals dies, aged 77

The frontman of Toots and the Maytals was known for songs like Pressure Drop and Monkey Man.
Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert dies aged 77

Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert dies aged 77

Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert has passed away at the age of 77.

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University..

'Toots and the Maytals' star Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert rushed to intensive care with suspected coronavirus symptoms

'Toots and the Maytals' star Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert rushed to intensive care with suspected coronavirus symptoms

According to his manager, Cabel Stephenson, reggae legend Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert was recently rushed to an intensive care unit after experiencing breathing difficulties.

