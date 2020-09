A Gareth Bale loan is an alternative to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United, James Cooper told Transfer Talk.

Related news from verified sources Man United could sign 31-year-old as Jadon Sancho alternative – report Manchester United could sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as a potential alternative to Borussia...

The Sport Review - Published 7 hours ago



Man United chiefs 'ready to sanction' stunning Gareth Bale deal United have reportedly identified Wales international Bale as an alternative to top target Jadon...

Wales Online - Published 1 day ago