Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese prime minister

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Yoshihide Suga Yoshihide Suga Current Prime Minister of Japan

Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe [Video]

Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe

Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister

 Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime..
New Zealand Herald

Japan's governing party chooses Shinzo Abe's successor

 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
BBC News

Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

 Japanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Japanese firms want Suga to become next PM, tackle fiscal reform: poll

A majority of Japanese firms want top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga to become the next prime...
Japan Today - Published

PM hopeful Suga says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

Japanese prime minister hopeful Yoshihide Suga says that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that...
Japan Today - Published

Yoshide Suga Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister

Mr. Suga’s years as a shadow power in Japanese politics have made him a bit of a cipher. But his...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •FT.com



RahilMP3

Rahil MP RT @News18Graphics: Meet #YoshihideSuga, who is set to succeed #ShinzoAbe as Japanese PM More at https://t.co/utyzDW0TrN https://t.co/lmw9… 2 minutes ago

Zide_sondela

Lotus RT @OnPointSABC: Yoshihide Suga has won the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election. Suga is expected to become… 3 minutes ago

o_xm2

トミナガ RT @euronews: Yoshihide Suga will succeed Shinzo Abe who stepped down as prime minister due to health concerns. #Japan https://t.co/r17l82G… 13 minutes ago

OnPointSABC

OnPoint Yoshihide Suga has won the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election. Suga is expected to… https://t.co/omED0mImmD 24 minutes ago

KimJYeop

Kim Jae Yeop 2019: Yoshihide Suga, as Japan's government spokesman, unveils "Reiwa"; title of Era under new Emperor Naruhito. 2… https://t.co/C5jTqfDZtO 32 minutes ago

atndaily

Africa Today News, New York Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is certain to… https://t.co/osigBRqR28 45 minutes ago

ErykBagshaw

Eryk Bagshaw RT @smh: Yoshihide Suga is not your typical Japanese politician and yet the 71-year-old son of a strawberry farmer is about to become Japan… 47 minutes ago

News18Graphics

News18 Graphics Meet #YoshihideSuga, who is set to succeed #ShinzoAbe as Japanese PM More at https://t.co/utyzDW0TrN https://t.co/lmw9PL3OV6 1 hour ago


Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi [Video]

Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Suga joins race to become Japan's PM [Video]

Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Caroline..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM [Video]

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics