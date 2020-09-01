Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese prime minister

Japanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.

Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime..

Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week. Emer McCarthy reports.

Mr. Suga’s years as a shadow power in Japanese politics have made him a bit of a cipher. But his...

Japanese prime minister hopeful Yoshihide Suga says that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that...

A majority of Japanese firms want top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga to become the next prime...

