shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jayson: TRIVIA TIME.Lisa: OH, I LOVE TO HEAR YOUYELL.WE HAVE AT THIS POINT OBVIOUSLYSEEN A LITTLE SNOW SO FAR THISSEASON.ONE INCH RECORDED OUT AT THEAIRPORT, THAT'S ACTUALLY OURAVERAGE, OUR NORMAL FORSEPTEMBER IS AN INCH, SO WE ARERIGHT AT THAT MARK.IF YOU ARE NEW TO THE STATE,TYPICALLY IN AN AVERAGE SEASON,56.5 INCHES OF SNOW AND WE WERECLOSE TO THAT MARK LAST YEAR.