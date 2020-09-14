Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Super-Spreader Rally

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Trump’s Super-Spreader Rally

Trump’s Super-Spreader Rally

Steve Sisolak blasted President Donald Trump for flouting coronavirus restrictions and holding an indoor rally.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowd

'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowd The crowd at Donald Trump's political rally in Nevada today called for former president Barack Obama...
New Zealand Herald - Published

CNN Medical Analyst Calls Indoor Trump Rally ‘Negligent Homicide,’ Suggests Trump Should ‘Shake Some Hands’

CNN Medical Analysts Dr. Jonathan Reiner was remarkably critical of the Trump campaign's indoor...
Mediaite - Published

Trump tells Nevada rally: "Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists"

President Trump held a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday night, where he showed his support for...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ At Obama After Trump Accuses Him of ‘Spying’ On Campaign [Video]

Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ At Obama After Trump Accuses Him of ‘Spying’ On Campaign

President Trump accusing former president Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign prompts chants of quote “lock him up” from the crowd. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:15Published
Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday [Video]

Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday

Kid Rock, Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in Macomb County on Monday night to campaign for President Donald Trump.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:43Published
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again [Video]

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election. By law, presidents are limited to serving two..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:41Published