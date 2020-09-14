Trump’s Super-Spreader Rally
Steve Sisolak blasted President Donald Trump for flouting coronavirus restrictions and holding an indoor rally.
Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ At Obama After Trump Accuses Him of ‘Spying’ On CampaignPresident Trump accusing former president Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign prompts chants of quote “lock him up” from the crowd. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign TuesdayKid Rock, Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in Macomb County on Monday night to campaign for President Donald Trump.
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, againU.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election. By law, presidents are limited to serving two..