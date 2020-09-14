UK's late summer heatwave sees many hit the beach as 'Rule of Six' comes into effect

Residents of Weymouth, Dorset have hit the beach after the UK has been subject to a late summer heatwave on September 14.

Footage shows many on Weymouth Beach as the sun shines down and temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius People appear to be social distancing in the wake of the government's new "Rule of Six," which is a preventative measure against a second wave of coronavirus.