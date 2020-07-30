Global  
 

Coronavirus: Europe must prepare for rise in COVID-19 deaths in October and November, warns WHO

Video Credit: Euronews English
"It's going to get tougher.

In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," Hans Kluge, Director of the WHO European office, said.


