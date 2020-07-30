Coronavirus: Europe must prepare for rise in COVID-19 deaths in October and November, warns WHO

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an update on coronavirus inthe region, warning that the virus is a "tornado with a long tail". Thecomment refered to children now necessarily falling ill from Covid-19, butthen passing it on to the vulnerable elderly population.
Younger people should not feel “invincible” as coronavirus restrictions arelifted, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official has said. Dr Hans Kluge,WHO Regional Director for Europe, told a press briefing he is “very concerned”that under-24s are regularly appearing among new cases.
Dr Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, said that "we see from reports both nationally and sub-nationally that now the spike in cases in quite a number of countries is primarily in age cohorts between 20 and 39".View on euronews
