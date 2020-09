CASA Superhero Run to be virtual this year

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:33s - Published 6 minutes ago

The event will be virtual and run from October 1 to October 31.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA is still holding its annual Superhero Run Fundraiser.

Every year CASA hosts its Superhero Run fundraiser. And even though we can't dress up and run together as a group, CASA says it's still going to be a spooktacular time. It's never too early to pull out your Halloween costumes. "I am Batgirl. Batman is my favorite superhero."

CASA Resource Development Manager Diana Ramirez is ready for the nonprofit's annual Superhero Run happening next month. Ramirez says participants are encouraged to dress up and make the most of it. "We're calling it the Spooktacular Superhero Run event so people can have fun with it and blend in the Halloween theme with their costumes. We're still focusing on, you know, families going out, getting dressed up and having fun."

The run does look a little different this year. Usually this is a one-day, in-person event.

But due to COVID-19.

It's going to be virtual.

You can complete a 2K, 5K or 10K anywhere. Anytime.

Between October 1st and 31st.

ALLPROCEEDS FROM PARTICIPANTREGISTRATION WILL BENEFITCASA AND THE CHILDREN THEYSERVE."WE HAD TO GO WITH THE FLOW ANDGO ALLVIRTUAL AND OUR COMMITTEE HASBEEN AMAZING.

Those ideas include photo contests like best finish line photo.

Best scenery photo.

And best photo of a furry friend.

LIKE MANY OTHERNONPROFITS.

CASA has struggled during the pandemic. "We haven't had any in person fundraising events which has been so hard, so we put our heads together and we've maintained hope." But she says the support already seen from the community leading up to the Superhero Run has been inspiring. "We know that people will come through and stand by our mission because, ultimately, it's about the kids we serve and we know that all children need a hero, but abused children need a superhero." Registration for this event is open until September 30th and costs $30.

