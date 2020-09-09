Global  
 

Tenet grosses $30M as movie theaters reopen

Movie theaters across the country are starting to reopen, and Christopher Nolan's Tenet is number 1 at the box office.

The time-twisting thriller made 6.7 million dollars this weekend, bringing its total to 30 million dollars.

