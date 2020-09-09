Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Testing Site Opening In McKeesport
KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from McKeesport where a new coronavirus testing site is set to open to the public.
Hot Springs Report RT @SDDOH: Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. There are 283 new positive cases to report. Explore our data das… 3 days ago
Allegheny Co. Free Coronavirus Testing Site To Begin Taking AppointmentsThe site will be located in McKeesport's RIDC Park.
Allegheny County Opening New Coronavirus Testing SiteA new coronavirus testing site will open in McKeesport on September 15.
New COVID Test Site At Goodlet Park In HialeahTesting will be available for 100 residents per day.