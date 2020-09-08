JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said

Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya said, "Our party will support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman."
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged protest in Amritsar on September 14. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protestors blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway. One of the protestors said, "Modi government is not working towards granting freedom to the farmers and instead making them slaves of the corporate."
On September 14, Rajya Sabha proceedings begun on the first day of Monsoon Session. The proceedings had begun following the social distancing norms. The members of Rajya Sabha paid tribute to former MP and former president Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee passed away on 31 August at the age of 84.
The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to battle the outbreak, to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China, and the sharp contraction of the economy in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 - the Congress has a litany of complaints on which to seek the government's response. Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spelled out the main Opposition party's strategy. Meanwhile, the party's top leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will miss the session as the latter is accompanying the former for medical check-ups abroad. It is not clear whether Rahul Gandhi will be back for the latter part of the session. Watch the full video for more.
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 (Monday). Speaking on the monsoon session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 13 stated that, "The Parliament session is commencing in a weird situation. There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, as well as the MPs. But the situation is changing across the world and in the nation, and it's important to discuss that." "COVID, India-China are face to face in Ladakh and there is tension, GDP has tumbled, inflation, New Education Policy - there are multiple issues before the House that the citizens of this country would want to hear about and Parliamentarians would like to discuss," he added.