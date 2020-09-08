JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said

JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory.

PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially.

‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful.

The journalist inside him has stayed alive.

Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many.

We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy.

The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD.

Watch the full video for all the details.