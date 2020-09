Teens Helping Seniors inspires teens across the country Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:55s - Published 57 seconds ago Teens Helping Seniors inspires teens across the country A trip to the grocery store can be a difficult and stressful outing for a senior. Two high schoolers from Maryland jumped in to help, and now their idea is spreading across the country. 0

THE STUDENTS, JUST 15 AND 16-YEARS-OLD, ARE COORDINATING HUNDREDS OF FREE GROCERY DELIVERIES FOR SENIORS IN NEED DURING THE PANDEMIC. AND IT STARTED BY MAKING GROCERY DELIVERIES TO THEIR OWN GRANDPARENTS. DHRUV: I SAW THE FEAR IN THEIR EYES EVERY TIME THEY WENT TO THE GROCERY STORE THERE WAS A TRADE OFF THEY HAD TO MAKE BETWEEN THE NECESSITIES AND THEIR PERSONAL SAFETY THAT I WANTED TO AVOID AT ALL COSTS. MATTHEW: WE KNEW WE COULDN'T RELY ON THE GOODWILL OF PEOPLE WEBSITE...TEENS HELPING SENIORS DOT COM. ANY SENIOR IN NEED CAN E-MAIL A GROCERY LIST, AND THEY COORDINATE GETTING A VOLUNTEER IN THE AREA...WHO CAN SERVICE THAT REQUEST IN A 1 TO 2 DAY TURNAROUND.





