Polls Show Biden With 9-Point Lead Over Trump In Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:27s - Published
Polls Show Biden With 9-Point Lead Over Trump In Minnesota

Polls Show Biden With 9-Point Lead Over Trump In Minnesota

Both Joe Biden and President Trump will be making stops in Minnesota this Friday (4:27).

WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020


Trump still a formidable candidate: polls

Trump still a formidable candidate: polls WASHINGTON: Predictions about the 2020 US presidential election became less certain this week as...
WorldNews - Published

Trump to rally supporters in battleground Michigan as polls suggest race is tightening

Donald Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016. Most polls show Democrat Joe Biden ahead...
USATODAY.com - Published

News24.com | Donald Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Republican President Donald Trump has rallied his backers in Nevada in a bid to drum up support in a...
News24 - Published


GeraldP60020078

Gerald Pruitt @POTUS polls show less support with seniors. Would addressing the Biden ad that you are weak social security help? 1 minute ago

ChrisMi39164325

Chris Mitchell RT @RonBrownstein: Most polls now show Biden above 50%-sometimes around 55%-with college+ white men. Significant movement away from GOP com… 6 minutes ago

AsaLewi

Asa ben Lewi RT @ProfBlacktruth: It's one thing for hispanic voters to say they're wanting to sit out the election, but this is latinos proving they con… 9 minutes ago

SylviaWingfield

Sylvia Lee Wingfield RT @MichelleRindels: New poll of Nevada Latinos from @EquisResearch show Biden with 62 percent, but Trump has gained ground since the firm'… 17 minutes ago

CheapteesSandra

Sandra Jackson It is hard to believe that you haven’t seen THIS years polls with Biden way ahead in most of them... Biden will get… https://t.co/nmZTzGY2w9 23 minutes ago


US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady [Video]

Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady

Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president. CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally. Biden has a 50% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published