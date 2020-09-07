Kidbrooke Crash: Driver Dead And 11-Year-Old Child Critical After Bin Lorry Smashes Into House
10-year-old girl killed in Westport crashA child was killed in a crash in Westport.
Girl, 16, Killed In Northern Minnesota Rollover Crash; 4 Other Teens InjuredA rollover crash in northern Minnesota Thursday night left four teenagers hurt and one 16-year-old girl dead. Katie Johnston reports.
Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in BirminghamArmed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham.
Footage shows a police car still outside the..