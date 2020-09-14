Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Slanders Obama

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Trump Slanders Obama

Trump Slanders Obama

During a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, President Donald Trump led the crowd to chant “lock him up” against former President Barack Obama.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RGColeman24

[email protected] Trump slanders now private citizen Obama as having "spied on Trump's campaign" inciting his mindless primates to ch… https://t.co/Q65v1DNXKx 21 minutes ago

lotus12282633

lotus RT @ReginaldALawso1: I love the way trump slanders the IQ of Black people .. but trump having the IQ of a tree stump is incredibly funny an… 5 days ago

ReginaldALawso1

Reginald A Lawson I love the way trump slanders the IQ of Black people .. but trump having the IQ of a tree stump is incredibly funny… https://t.co/OcQEmZMlgc 5 days ago

NCrude

John Rudencrude @SarahHuckabee @realDonaldTrump Now do the President Obama birther sources trump and his investigators revealed, Mr… https://t.co/unjbsLkQfP 1 week ago