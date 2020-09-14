COVID VACCINE

Global  
 

President trump says the us is rouding the corner with the fight against covid 19

Vaccine will be out soon -- despite doubts from experts.

John lorinc reports.

:00 :40 1:06 president trump says the u-s is "rounding the corner" with the fight against covid-19, despite an updated model predicting over 200,000 more u-s deaths by january 1.

President trump/no font needed "the vaccines are going to be out soon.

The therapeutics have been fantastic."

--butted to-- "we've had a lot of very good things happen."

Drug-maker pfizer says it's making progress on an immunization.

Albert bourla/pfizer ceo "we have quite a good chance, more than 60%, that we will know if the product works or not by the end of october.

But of course, that doesn't mean that it works.

It means that we will know if it works."

Many medical experts aren't holding their breath.

Dr. abdul el-sayed/former detroit health commissioner "to see a ceo get out ahead of the science here is, i think something we should all take with a grain of salt."

--butted to-- anne rimoin/epidemiology professor, ucla "we don't have have enough people in these trials right now that are minorities, that are from vulnerable populations, people with hiv, people with cancer, people of varying age groups."

As work on a vaccine rolls on, president trump held a campaign rally sunday night in nevada where few attendees wore masks and social distancing was at a minimum.

The event violated the state's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Dr. f.

Perry wilson/yale school of medicine "you don't pack a bunch of people together in indoor spaces, you don't give it the opportunity to have a super-spreader event.

So this is about 180 degrees




