Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:40s - Published Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years on Wednesday (09.16.20). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend