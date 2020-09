Dozens defy new 'rule of six' at anti-lockdown protest in Nottingham, UK Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:11s - Published Dozens defy new 'rule of six' at anti-lockdown protest in Nottingham, UK Dozens defied the government's new 'rule of six' guidelines and attended a "COVID truth tour" protest in Nottingham on September 14. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this