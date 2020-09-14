UK lorry catches fire on M25 in London

The driver was seen on the hard shoulder on the phone and seemed safe after the incident.

A lorry was seen in flames on the M25 near junction 15, West London today (September 14).

The Highways Agency tweeted as it happened: "#M25 at Junction 15 anti-clockwise we have an HGV fire.

The Fire Brigade are on scene dealing but the carriageway is currently closed at the J15 exit slip.

Further updates will follow." The Highways Agency has also updated with: "The motorway remains closed while crews work to clear a major diesel spill."