|
Kim Kardashian defends new SKIMS maternity collection after backlash
Kim Kardashian defends new SKIMS maternity collection after backlash
Kim Kardashian was forced to defend her new SKIMS maternity collection after facing a backlash on social media.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Kim Kardashian is defending her upcoming maternity collection from SKIMS, after hearing some social...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •E! Online
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources