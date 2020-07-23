NFL home-field advantage tracker: Here's what it was like to be inside the stadiums
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 02:01s - Published
SportsPulse: At USA TODAY Sports we are tracking if home-field advantage will even be a factor for NFL teams this season.
Our reporters who were on scene at the top games this weekend share what the atmosphere was like for them and the teams given the unprecedented circumstances.