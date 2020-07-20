Global  
 

Dozens defy new 'rule of six' at anti-lockdown protest in Nottingham, UK

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Dozens defied the government's new 'rule of six' guidelines and attended a "COVID truth tour" protest in Nottingham on September 14.

Footage shows a large group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered holding signs questioning the government's guidelines.

One local voiced his anger at the protest and mentioned he had two friends that passed away due to coronavirus.


