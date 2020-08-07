Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vote expected on Big10 football

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Vote expected on Big10 football
Conference presidents and chancellors meet on Monday

Out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, a power five conference (might change its decision and get teams back on the field.

Big ten conference presidents are expected to vote today if its football teams can play a shortened season.

The conference announced on august 11-th it would postpone (all fall sports.

Heat from players, fans, and even president donald trump forced the big ten to reconsider.

Leaders of the universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play -- teams would (not hit the field until october 17th at the earliest.

This is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in 8 games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games each.

The world health organization reported a record daily jump in coronavirus cases -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Big 10 Vote To Play Football Could Happen At Any Moment, ‘Optimism’ Is High

It's time to play football
Daily Caller - Published

Football Focus: Who did Kevin de Bruyne vote for as Player of the Year?

PFA Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne tells Micah Richards which Premier League player got his vote...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

AT_1899

Aaron🏴‍☠️ I wish the Big 10 would just make up their minds already. #Big10 #CollegeFootball Sources: Big Ten inching closer… https://t.co/6NcoQ9F697 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wears 'vote' shirt during warmups [Video]

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wears 'vote' shirt during warmups

Before the season-opener Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sported a red shirt that read "vote" during warmups.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:23Published
North Hills Football Reacts To PIAA Vote [Video]

North Hills Football Reacts To PIAA Vote

The North Hills High School football team is excited about the PIAA's vote on Friday to move forward with sports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:04Published
'L1 & L2 salary cap levels playing field' [Video]

'L1 & L2 salary cap levels playing field'

Rochdale Chief Executive David Bottomley says a vote to impose salary caps on League One and League clubs is 'wonderful news' and is not as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:45Published