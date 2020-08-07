Vote expected on Big10 football

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

Conference presidents and chancellors meet on Monday

Out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, a power five conference (might change its decision and get teams back on the field.

Big ten conference presidents are expected to vote today if its football teams can play a shortened season.

The conference announced on august 11-th it would postpone (all fall sports.

Heat from players, fans, and even president donald trump forced the big ten to reconsider.

Leaders of the universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play -- teams would (not hit the field until october 17th at the earliest.

This is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in 8 games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games each.

The world health organization reported a record daily jump in coronavirus cases -