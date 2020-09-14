Global  
 

President Trump Headed To California For Wildfire Briefing

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published
At least 35 people have died as wildfires tear through California, Oregon and Washington state.

CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports.


tiniskwerl

tiniskwerl RT @KTVU: President Trump is headed to McClellan Park, a former air base just outside Sacramento, California today. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s of… 3 hours ago

KTVU

KTVU President Trump is headed to McClellan Park, a former air base just outside Sacramento, California today. Gov. Gav… https://t.co/8Lqmkzrcuo 4 hours ago

KRIS6News

KRIS 6 News President Trump is headed to California on Monday to provide an update as wildfires rage across the state and other… https://t.co/gM8QlvI3Hw 15 hours ago

NatalieABrand

Natalie Brand RT @SkylerHenry: JUST IN: President Trump is headed to California Monday where he'll be briefed by federal and local officials about the wi… 2 days ago

SkylerHenry

@skylerhenry JUST IN: President Trump is headed to California Monday where he'll be briefed by federal and local officials about… https://t.co/Bs1Qy4RlMA 2 days ago

michael34496511

NiverhouseHotel

JFC78863636

Related videos from verified sources

What you need to know this Monday: President Trump, wildfires, poor air quality [Video]

What you need to know this Monday: President Trump, wildfires, poor air quality

Good morning, North State. This morning we're tracking the President's visit to California, wildfires, and air quality levels.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Pres. Trump Making Short Visit To Sacramento For Wildfire Briefing [Video]

Pres. Trump Making Short Visit To Sacramento For Wildfire Briefing

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to meet with the President.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:55Published
President Trump's weekend rallies spark criticism [Video]

President Trump's weekend rallies spark criticism

Today President Trump will leave Nevada after a series of rallies and events. The president is trying to turn this now blue state red in November, and he's drawing a lot of criticism.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:01Published