President Trump Headed To California For Wildfire Briefing
At least 35 people have died as wildfires tear through California, Oregon and Washington state.
CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
What you need to know this Monday: President Trump, wildfires, poor air qualityGood morning, North State. This morning we're tracking the President's visit to California, wildfires, and air quality levels.
Pres. Trump Making Short Visit To Sacramento For Wildfire BriefingGov. Gavin Newsom is expected to meet with the President.
