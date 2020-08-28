Monsoon Session: 8 bills were introduced and 2 were passed, informs Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 14 informed about the Monsoon Session, which has started from today.

He said, "Around 400 MPs were present during the session today.

Eight bills were introduced and two bills were passed." On September 13, Birla inspected the arrangements made at the Parliament and premises in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.