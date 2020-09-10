Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14.

Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi.

The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital.

Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.