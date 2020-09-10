Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14.

Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi.

The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital.

Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Indian politician

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA's ire

 The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of..
IndiaTimes
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others [Video]

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:06Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Modi to inaugurate seven urban infrastructure projects tomorrow

 In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban..
DNA
JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said [Video]

JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said

JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:16Published

Mahnar Mahnar Community Development Block Mahnar in Mahnar Bihar, MAHNAR India


Vaishali district Vaishali district District of Bihar in India

After quitting RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Nitish Kumar

 Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has written a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with a slew of suggestions including an amendment in MGNREGA and some issues..
IndiaTimes

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India


All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India

Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav

Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left RJD alone said Tejashwi Yadav on September 13. "Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone. I had met him recently in AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted. We were in regular contact with the doctors who were treating him, they told us that he was suffering from lung cancer," said Yadav after former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

 Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia said, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept..
DNA
Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia infected as capital tally crosses 2.2 lakh [Video]

Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia infected as capital tally crosses 2.2 lakh

Manish Sisodia, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, announced on September 14 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Sisodia said that he got tested after developing slight fever and is isolating himself now. He added that he doesn't have any symptoms now. In June, another Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain, had contracted Covid. He had to be hospitalised after developing high fever and experiencing a drop in oxygen levels. He was discharged after around 10 days, after receiving plasma treatment. Delhi's total Covid tally has crossed 2.21 lakh-mark with over 4,700 deaths so far. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:17Published

Lalu Prasad Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Indian politician

Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna [Video]

Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was like father figure to me: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was like father figure to me: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a strong pillar of the party. RJD is mourning is demise. He was close aide to my father Lalu ji and I have always seen in him as guardian. He was there with us when my father was not physically with us. He was a like father figure to me." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

RJD on backfoot: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes resignation letter to Lalu Prasad from AIIMS hospital bed

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal got a big blow ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on...
DNA - Published

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's condition worsens, put on ventilator

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, whose recent resignation from the RJD founded and...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

RajeevS27545206

Raj#NAMO RT @ANI: Bihar: Last rites of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District. https:… 18 minutes ago

siselsoman

Sisel Panayil Soman RT @Indsamachar: Bihar: Last rites of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District… 2 hours ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar News Bihar: Last rites of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali D… https://t.co/DUjELbH5Py 4 hours ago

Politicalfunda3

Political_funda RT @ndtv: Bihar | Last rites of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District. (Im… 4 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV Bihar | Last rites of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali… https://t.co/UlKcYA06nP 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS [Video]

EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day. Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:07Published
Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News

Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS [Video]

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:57Published