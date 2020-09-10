Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.
JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.
Manish Sisodia, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, announced on September 14 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Sisodia said that he got tested after developing slight fever and is isolating himself now. He added that he doesn't have any symptoms now. In June, another Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain, had contracted Covid. He had to be hospitalised after developing high fever and experiencing a drop in oxygen levels. He was discharged after around 10 days, after receiving plasma treatment. Delhi's total Covid tally has crossed 2.21 lakh-mark with over 4,700 deaths so far. Watch the full video for more.
RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a strong pillar of the party. RJD is mourning is demise. He was close aide to my father Lalu ji and I have always seen in him as guardian. He was there with us when my father was not physically with us. He was a like father figure to me." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.
