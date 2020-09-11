Global  
 

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots got their season kicked off with a win over the Miami Dolphins yesterday.

Cam only had 155 passing yards with no touchdowns through the air, but the former MVP did find the endzone twice on the ground and also racked up 75 yards rushing as the Patriots would finish with the 21-to-11 win.

Hear what Mike Vick has to say about Cam's debut game with the Patriots.


'Cam was explosive & efficient' — Mike Vick on Patriots Week 1 win over Dolphins | UNDISPUTED Cam Newton and the New England Patriots got their season kicked off with a win over the Miami...
Michael Vick reacts to Cam Newton's debut with Patriots & their Wk 1 win over Dolphins | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick reacts to Cam Newton's debut with Patriots & their Wk 1 win over Dolphins | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to talks Cam Newton's debut with the New England Patriots & win over the Miami Dolphins in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Vick felt this was a strong performance by Cam..

Sports Final: Breaking Down Cam Newton's Patriots Debut, How Defense Looked In Week 1 Win Over Dolphins [Video]

Sports Final: Breaking Down Cam Newton's Patriots Debut, How Defense Looked In Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

Steve Burton and Dan Roche break down New England's Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, from Cam Newton Patriots' debut, the new QB's running attack, and how the defense looked with several new guys in..

Todd Fuhrman can't see the Miami Dolphins competing against New England Patriots | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman can't see the Miami Dolphins competing against New England Patriots | FOX BET LIVE

The Miami Dolphins have been a thorn in Bill Belichick's side for many years now, and with the challenge of working with a new quarterback in Cam Newton, Cousin Sal and Clay Travis are thinking the..

