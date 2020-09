Two vehicles crashed in what has been described as a "head-on type collision" in the 1200 block of Rostraver Road.



Related videos from verified sources 1 dead after speedy cars crash in UP's Meerut



1 died in an accident after two speedy cars crashed near Sohrab Gate Bus Stand in UP's Meerut. Police reached at the spot and started investigation. More details awaited. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago At least 6 dead, over 12 injured after two buses collide near Lucknow



At least 6 people were killed and over a dozen were injured after two buses collided near Lucknow. A roadways bus from Lucknow to Hardoi tried to overtake a truck and collided with another roadways.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago 6 killed, 8 injured after buses collides in Lucknow



At least six persons were killed and 8 injured in Lucknow-Hardoi road accident. "6 dead including one bus driver and 8 people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other, total.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago