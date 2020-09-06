Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 600 More Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 600 More Coronavirus Cases

Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 600 More Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 638 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and seven additional deaths.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record,...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 142 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,491 test results, and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News

Seventeen members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session started this morning. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 552 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 10 – the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published