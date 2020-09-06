|
|
|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 600 More Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 600 More Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 638 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and seven additional deaths.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record,...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|