Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:58s - Published
I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic
World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:09Published

Novak Djokovic takes Rome title but all eyes on French Open Covid tests

 Roland Garros qualifiers already hit by at least two positives Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman, Halep takes women’s title Novak Djokovic, who beat Diego..
WorldNews

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open with victory over Diego Schwartzman

 World number one Novak Djokovic wins a record 36th Masters title by beating Diego Schwartzman in the Italian Open final.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic through to Italian Open final

 World number one Novak Djokovic books his place in the final of the Italian Open with victory over Casper Ruud.
BBC News

‘I’m not perfect’: Novak Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open

 Less than two weeks after being disqualified from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic’s frustration boiled over once again as he smashed his racket in a fit of rage..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Djokovic through in Italy as he wins first match after US Open disqualification

Novak Djokovic returns to action after his US Open disqualification with a convincing second-round...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC SportDNA


News24.com | Djokovic snubs press conference before later apologising for US Open disqualification

Following his US Open press conference Novak Djokovic snubbed a press conference before later...
News24 - Published Also reported by •DNA


Journalist who questioned Novak Djokovic in 2016 says US Open disqualification is ‘a pattern of his behaviour’

The journalist who earned the fury of Novak Djokovic back in 2016 has told talkSPORT the incident...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC SportZee News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open [Video]

Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open

Novak Djokovic says having a tournament so soon after his US Open disqualification helped him mentally as he won the Italian Open in Rome.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:30Published
Djokovic: I have to move on from US Open [Video]

Djokovic: I have to move on from US Open

Novak Djokovic said the incident which led to his US Open disqualification 'could have happened before' during his trophy-laden career, but he now has to move on from it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published