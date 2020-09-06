Djokovic opens up on US Open torment

World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament

The softly spoken Naomi Osaka is finding her voice to become a leader on and off the tennis court, after her second US Open title.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem says his "whole life" has been dedicated to winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.

Novak Djokovic admits he deserved to be disqualified from the U.S. Open, but he can't guarantee it won't happen again.

Many were happy to write off Novak Djokovic's US Open default as incredibly bad luck — those close...

Nick Kyrgios wasted no time weighing in after Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for...