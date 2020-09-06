Global  
 

Djokovic opens up on US Open torment

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:20s - Published
World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament

I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic [Video]

I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic admits he deserved to be DQ'd from US Open: 'The rules are clear'

 Novak Djokovic admits he deserved to be disqualified from the U.S. Open, but he can't guarantee it won't happen again.
Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open [Video]

Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open

Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.

'I dedicated my whole life to this' - new US Open champion Thiem

 US Open champion Dominic Thiem says his "whole life" has been dedicated to winning his maiden Grand Slam title.
Tennis' 'most awkward' champion

 The softly spoken Naomi Osaka is finding her voice to become a leader on and off the tennis court, after her second US Open title.
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios responds as tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic's disqualification from US Open

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios responds as tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic's disqualification from US Open Nick Kyrgios wasted no time weighing in after Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for...
US Open tennis: Women close to Novak Djokovic reveal grave fears

US Open tennis: Women close to Novak Djokovic reveal grave fears Many were happy to write off Novak Djokovic's US Open default as incredibly bad luck — those close...
News24.com | Djokovic eyes US Open quarter-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic and women's fourth seed Naomi Osaka will be chasing quarter-finals...
Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open [Video]

Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open

A bizarre moment at the US open. Novak Djokovic, the world's top Tennis player has been disqualified from the US Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball.

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News [Video]

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News

Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball directly at the throat of a line official. Djokovic, after dropping a game in his..

