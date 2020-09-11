Is that Tom Brady or Jameis Winston? — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs Week 1 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut didn’t go as well as the 43-year-old quarterback would have liked.

Brady had 2 touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards, but he also had a pair of costly interceptions that included a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter.

Brady did rush for the game’s first touchdown but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would still lose 34 to 23 to the New Orleans Saints.

