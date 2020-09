Colin on Tom Brady's Bucs debut in Week 1 loss to Saints: 'No surprises here!' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is completely unsurprised that Tom Brady's debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Hear why he fully expected a bad open to the season for the Bucs, and whether he thinks they will improve in the future.