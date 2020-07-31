Global  
 

Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline

Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a $1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to Sochi to ask Putin for more support.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


Russia promises financial loan to Belarus, but stops short of military support [Video]

Russia promises financial loan to Belarus, but stops short of military support

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:49Published
Lukashenko goes to Russia: What the meeting of 'brothers' could mean for Belarus' future [Video]

Lukashenko goes to Russia: What the meeting of 'brothers' could mean for Belarus' future

Belarus' fate could be sealed in Sochi as Lukashenko sits down with his 'elder brother' Putin to discuss the ongoing unrest. What will it mean for the country's future?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:34Published

Putin offers money, but tells Belarus' leader to settle unrest himself

 As hundreds more protesters are arrested, authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is depending on Russia to keep him in power.
CBS News

Analysis: Putin weighing up support for Lukashenko [Video]

Analysis: Putin weighing up support for Lukashenko

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:13Published

Belarus leader looks to Putin to help him cling on to power

 MOSCOW - President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will seek the backing of Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a crucial meeting on Monday after a fifth consecutive..
WorldNews
Tattoo festival brightens up Black Sea resort [Video]

Tattoo festival brightens up Black Sea resort

Russian artists flocked to a tattoo festival in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, the first since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests [Video]

Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests

Russian leader says Lukashenko asked him to prepare a Russian law enforcement contingent to deploy to Belarus if needed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser [Video]

Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is “afraid of his own people” a member of the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council has told Euronews, after Lukashenko called on Russian president..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:16Published
Belarus: Huge protest in Minsk as Lukashenko rejects election rerun [Video]

Belarus: Huge protest in Minsk as Lukashenko rejects election rerun

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as unrest continues in the wake of the Belarusian presidential election.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published