|
|
|
Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:19s - Published
Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline
Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a $1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to Sochi to ask Putin for more support.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tattoo festival brightens up Black Sea resort
Russian artists flocked to a tattoo festival in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, the first since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|