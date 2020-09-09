Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank

Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have violated the social distancing norms while queuing at J-K Bank on September 14.

People completely ignored the precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 17,481 active cases and 878 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.