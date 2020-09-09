Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank

Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank

Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have violated the social distancing norms while queuing at J-K Bank on September 14.

People completely ignored the precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 17,481 active cases and 878 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Poonch (town) Poonch (town) Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Terror module busted in JandK's Poonch, 2 arrested [Video]

Terror module busted in JandK's Poonch, 2 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces busted a terror module and arrested two persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. According to police, plan was for targeted killing and IED explosions in the region. The police and security forces also recovered IEDs, 3 Pistols, 11 grenades, IED making instructions in a pen drive, wireless sets etc. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Indian Jammu and Kashmir based bank


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID cases, toll reaches 10,77,374 [Video]

Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID cases, toll reaches 10,77,374

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh-mark on September 14. Maharashtra reported 17,066 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,77,374. Karnataka recorded 8,244 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,67,689. West Bengal reported 3,211 cases taking COVID toll to 2,05,919. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,18,304. Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive of the virus today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Centre asks states to ensure adequate oxygen availability in healthcare facilities amid Covid-19

 With oxygen support a key in treatment procedures for Covid-19 patients, the Centre on Monday directed states and union territories to maintain effective..
IndiaTimes

How China Brought Almost 200 Million Students Back

 We’re also rounding up thought-provoking ideas about Covid-era education, and bringing you the latest local updates for K-12 and college.
NYTimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

J&K police seize 7kg heroin, arrest one
IndiaTimes

'Balidan Divas' obsserved in Kashmir as tribute to Kashmiri Pandits

 In 1989, terrorists in Kashmir killed around eight Kashmiri pandits between the month of September to December, after which thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were..
DNA

Tweets about this