Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces busted a terror module and arrested two persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. According to police, plan was for targeted killing and IED explosions in the region. The police and security forces also recovered IEDs, 3 Pistols, 11 grenades, IED making instructions in a pen drive, wireless sets etc. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.
With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh-mark on September 14. Maharashtra reported 17,066 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,77,374. Karnataka recorded 8,244 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,67,689. West Bengal reported 3,211 cases taking COVID toll to 2,05,919. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,18,304. Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive of the virus today.