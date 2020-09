NY teachers union threatens sickout if students, staff aren't tested before reopening



NY teachers union threatens sickout if students, staff aren't tested before reopening Credit: nypost Duration: 01:04 Published on August 19, 2020

'It Will Be Worth It': Beutner Defends Cost Of LAUSD COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Program



Los Angeles Unified School District Monday launched its massive COVID-19 testing and tracing program as students prepared to start the new school year completely online. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:10 Published on August 17, 2020