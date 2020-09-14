Tana Mongeau slammed for partying just one week after apologizing for her behavior

Just days after she apologized for partying amid thepandemic, Tana Mongeau is in hot water once again.Her original apology video, which she uploadedon September 4, immediately faced backlash asfans questioned how sincere she was.She apologized for past “racist actions”and for attending massive parties thatviolated social distancing guidelines.She said she fully held herself “accountablefor this and will be staying inside”.“Actions like that don’t deserve aplatform and I fully apologize,” she said.On September 12, though, various socialmedia accounts began sharing photos ofMongeau seemingly attending a partyfor influencer Alexa Adamas."She apologizes to take the heat off of her, shedoesn’t believe a word out of her own mouthor know how to take actual accountability forher own actions,” one user wrote on Twitter.“Deplatform Tana.

Like she says herself,she doesn’t deserve it, so give her whatshe asks for,” another said