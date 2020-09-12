Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump Expected To Participate In Closed Event At National Constitution Center

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published
President Donald Trump Expected To Participate In Closed Event At National Constitution Center

President Donald Trump Expected To Participate In Closed Event At National Constitution Center

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

RNC Chair Disses Biden For COVID-19 Response [Video]

RNC Chair Disses Biden For COVID-19 Response

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his “disastrous” coronavirus response.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published
Will Biden's National Lead Hold? [Video]

Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump hosting events in Southern Nevada Sept. 13 [Video]

Trump hosting events in Southern Nevada Sept. 13

On Sunday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a roundtable meeting and a "Great American Comeback Event" in the Las Vegas valley.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published