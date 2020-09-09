Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sally upgraded to hurricane

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Sally upgraded to hurricane
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

ARE PREVALENTVIRGINIA.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

4 home insurance pitfalls to avoid during hurricane season

For homeowners in coastal states, the 2020 hurricane season could mean financial disaster. Named...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


U.S. SPR Site Suffers Negligible Damage After Direct Hit From Hurricane Laura

The damage from Hurricane Laura on one of the four U.S. sites holding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve...
OilPrice.com - Published

Tropical Storm Sally gearing up to pummel Gulf Coast as hurricane

National Hurricane Center says Sally could bring a "life-threatening storm surge," strong winds and...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comcbs4.com



Tweets about this

Calling_Belva

Belva Newome RT @mitchellreports: Sally upgraded to hurricane in ‘most active’ storm season since 2005 @alroker @MSNBC https://t.co/zC1eoxSNlL 12 seconds ago

401AGSCC

Dennis Baker RT @53rdWRS: Our AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew #Sally last night before recovering in Houston, gathering #weather data for the @NHC_Atl… 29 seconds ago

missouriposting

Sam Mount 🐯 RT @403rdWing: Our @53rdWRS flew #Sally last night before recovering in Houston, gathering #weather data for the @NHC_Atlantic and continu… 39 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gulf Coast bracing for another hurricane just weeks after Hurricane Laura [Video]

Gulf Coast bracing for another hurricane just weeks after Hurricane Laura

Less than a month after Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Sally strengthens to a hurricane as it heads toward southeastern Louisiana.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published
Video: Hurricane Sally churns toward Miss. Gulf Coast [Video]

Video: Hurricane Sally churns toward Miss. Gulf Coast

The seas were kicking up steam in Gulfport Monday as Hurricane Sally churns toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:59Published
Monday Noon Weather [Video]

Monday Noon Weather

Hurricane Sally has formed

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:49Published