Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Racial Tension Part 3

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 09:00s - Published
Racial Tension Part 3

Racial Tension Part 3

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with multiple local and state leaders about the existence of racial tension after the events of the last several months.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Racial Tension Part 2 [Video]

Racial Tension Part 2

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with multiple local and state leaders about the existence of racial tension after the events of the last several months.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:13Published
Racial Tension Part 1 [Video]

Racial Tension Part 1

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with multiple local and state leaders about the existence of racial tension after the events of the last several months.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:32Published
Death Of Mario Woods Part Of Long History Of Racial Tension In San Francisco [Video]

Death Of Mario Woods Part Of Long History Of Racial Tension In San Francisco

The death of Mario Woods five years ago brought police reforms to San Francisco that were five decades in the making. Joe Vazquez reports. (7/23/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19Published