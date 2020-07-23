Racial Tension Part 3
Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with multiple local and state leaders about the existence of racial tension after the events of the last several months.
Racial Tension Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with multiple local and state leaders about the existence of racial tension after the events of the last several months.
Racial Tension Part 1Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with multiple local and state leaders about the existence of racial tension after the events of the last several months.
Death Of Mario Woods Part Of Long History Of Racial Tension In San FranciscoThe death of Mario Woods five years ago brought police reforms to San Francisco that were five decades in the making. Joe Vazquez reports. (7/23/20)